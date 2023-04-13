Shakib Khan appears in a new avatar for rap song

Actor Shakib Khan has appeared in a rap song for the first time in his career. The song is called 'Kotha Ache', an original track for his upcoming movie 'Leader: Amie Bangladesh' coming to theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr, directed by Topu Khan.

The music video of its song Kotha Ache was released on 12 April on YouTube channel RTV Music. As of writing this piece, the music video already had over two lakh views.

Talib Mahmud, a well known name in the hip-hop scene, voiced the song.

Shakib's dance moves in the music video however are a hybrid of his own style of dancing and freestyle moves seen in hip-hop music.