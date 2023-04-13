Shakib Khan appears in a new avatar for rap song

Splash

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 08:43 pm

Shakib Khan appears in a new avatar for rap song

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 08:43 pm
‘Leader: Amie Bangladesh’ poster. Photo: Collected
‘Leader: Amie Bangladesh’ poster. Photo: Collected

Actor Shakib Khan has appeared in a rap song for the first time in his career. The song is called 'Kotha Ache', an original track for his upcoming movie 'Leader: Amie Bangladesh' coming to theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr, directed by Topu Khan.

The music video of its song Kotha Ache was released on 12 April on YouTube channel RTV Music. As of writing this piece, the music video already had over two lakh views.

Talib Mahmud, a well known name in the hip-hop scene, voiced the song.

Shakib's dance moves in the music video however are a hybrid of his own style of dancing and freestyle moves seen in hip-hop music. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

10h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

10h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

3h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

3h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner