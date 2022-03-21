Shakib Al Hasan reveals his interiors on Inside Style. Photo: Collected

The all-rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan will be featured on a lifestyle show called 'Inside Style' airing on Chorki for the first time.

Shakib Al Hasan will appear on episode three of this five-episode reality show.

Whether on the pitch or off it, Shakib Al Hasan is always the centre of the attention for his countrymen.

Shakib Al Hasan had a desire to pace the ball like Wasim Akram and to spin like Saqlain Mostaq. A younger Shakib, used to study Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar like the bonafide student of the game that he is. Because of that, he bought a VCR and would watch the games. He also has a collection of DVDs. Shakib wants to have a separate room dedicated to his collection of VCRs and DVDs. There he wants to look back to the important milestones of the sport and memorable moments of his own life. Shakib wants a quiet and secluded place where he can analyse cricket.

The sponsor, Isho, decorates the room according to Shakib's preferences. The full episode was released on the night of 18 March on streaming platform Chorki. The other two episodes will be released on 25 March and 1 April.