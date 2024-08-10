Shahidul Alam's red bicycle stolen from Shaheed Minar after artists' gathering

In a post on Facebook, Shahidul Alam wrote, “My bicycle has just been stolen from Shaheed Minar. Photo: Facebook

Eminent photographer, activist, and journalist Shahidul Alam, lost his red bicycle after he attended an artists' gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar today (10 August).

In a post on Facebook, he wrote, "My bicycle has just been stolen from Shaheed Minar. Please help me find it. Please share widely. 'Pagol ta nie geche' was what some people said."

The incident took place this afternoon when he attended the event "Shrishtir Shadhinotay Shahoshi Bangladesh" (Brave Bangladesh for freedom of art) at Central Shaheed Minar.

According to the media, Shahidul Alam had been advised not to ride around town on his bicycle due to security reasons. Earlier in 2018, he had been imprisoned for 107 days following his discussion with Al Jazeera over the Road Safety Movement.

After the incident, Shahidul posted a photo of his bicycle and asked his followers on social media to help him get it back.

