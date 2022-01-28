Shahidul Alam appointed as the new Explorer at large at National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society has appointed American artist Maya Lin and Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam as National Geographic Explorers at Large today.

They will be recognised as luminaries and ambassadors for the National Geographic Society.

The honour is granted to a few global changemakers and thought leaders including other National Geographic legends like Bob Ballard, Rodrigo Medellín, Sylvia Earle, and the late Thomas Lovejoy.

Each Explorer at Large will receive an annual stipend and access to additional grant opportunities from the Society to support work that is aligned with its mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world.

Shahidul Alam founded the Drik Picture Library, the Chobi Mela International Photography Festival, and the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute which is considered as one of the world's finest schools of photography.

The 'Out of Focus' initiative was also introduced by him, which teaches underprivileged children about photography.