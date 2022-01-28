Shahidul Alam appointed as the new Explorer at large at National Geographic Society

Splash

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Shahidul Alam appointed as the new Explorer at large at National Geographic Society

The honour is granted to a few global changemakers and thought leaders including other National Geographic legends like Bob Ballard, Rodrigo Medellín, Sylvia Earle, and the late Thomas Lovejoy

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 11:27 am
Shahidul Alam. Photo: Courtesy
Shahidul Alam. Photo: Courtesy

The National Geographic Society has appointed American artist Maya Lin and Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam as National Geographic Explorers at Large today.

They will be recognised as luminaries and ambassadors for the National Geographic Society.

The honour is granted to a few global changemakers and thought leaders including other National Geographic legends like Bob Ballard, Rodrigo Medellín, Sylvia Earle, and the late Thomas Lovejoy.

Each Explorer at Large will receive an annual stipend and access to additional grant opportunities from the Society to support work that is aligned with its mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. 

Shahidul Alam founded the Drik Picture Library, the Chobi Mela International Photography Festival, and the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute which is considered as one of the world's finest schools of photography. 

The 'Out of Focus' initiative was also introduced by him, which teaches underprivileged children about photography.

Top News

Shahidul Alam / Explorer / National Geographic Society

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

1h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

2h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

18h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka