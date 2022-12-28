Shahed returns after six years with 'Birangona 71'

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:52 am

Shahed returns after six years with 'Birangona 71'

The movie has been directed by Mirza Sakhawat Hossain and will be playing in the theatres from 30 December

Popular model and actor Shahed Sharif Khan will be making a return to the big screen after six years of the release of 'Birangona 71'. The movie has been directed by Mirza Sakhawat Hossain and will be playing in the theatres from the 30th of December. Shahed will be portraying the role of a freedom fighter in the film.

In this context, Shahed told TBS, "I have always felt drawn towards the tales of the Liberation war. And that is why, when I received the proposal to work on this film, I was really excited. The narrative has been told in this movie in a fresh, unique fashion, which the viewers will enjoy."

Additionally, Shahed has two other films that are still in production. One of them is "Oshombhob" by Aruna Biswas, while the other is "Antaratta" by Wazed Ali Sumon. Shahed shares that he has been receiving further film offers, and he will start shooting for them at the beginning of the new year.

Shahed has recently worked for dramas as well. He is currently appearing in Murad Parvez's lengthy serial drama 'Smritir Alpona Aaki'. The show is being broadcasted on the ATN Bangla satellite TV channel. Shahed also frequently performs in single dramas. He has worked as a director and playwright in addition to performing.

The actor has promised to present his work to his audience through both mediums.

