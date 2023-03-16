Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to premiere on Prime Video on March 22, may include deleted scenes

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Blockbuster hit Pathaan will premiere on Prime Video on March 22, 56 days after it is released in theatres. Additionally, the Siddharth Anand film might also feature some deleted scenes. The director revealed that certain scenes were edited out of the theatrical version, including a scene that explains Pathaan's origins. The action film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was released on January 25.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan has become the most successful Hindi film of all time. On Wednesday, it celebrated 50 days as it is still running in Indian theatres and other countries like the US, Canada, UAE, Egypt, UK, Australia, and New Zealand among others. The Hindi film has grossed over ₹540 crore at the domestic box office so far. According to a report on Peeping Moon, the film's digital premiere will happen 56 days after its theatrical release.

Pathaan's OTT release on Prime Video might have some bonus features for fans. In an interview, the director had hinted about the lead character's backstory and religion. There is a scene where Rubai (Deepika) asks Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) if he is a Muslim. He explains that he was given the name Pathaan after he helped rescue children in an Afghan village. Siddharth told Galatta Plus, "It's the synergy that Abbas [Tyrewala], Sridhar [Ragahavan], Adi [Chopra] and me, it's the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we've grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn't have a name, and he's found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version… None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy."

The director also revealed that he had asked Salman Khan to reference his 1995 film Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh for their special cameo scene on the train. He told Hindustan Times, "I told Salman to shout 'bhaag Pathaan bhaag' and told him to do it like 'bhaag Arjun bhaag (from Karan Arjun).' It wasn't in the script. It was funny and I had to convince Salman to do it. It was so much fun."

Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The music of the film was composed by Vishal–Shekhar.

Features

