Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become 5th highest grossing Indian film, set to cross ₹1000 cr soon

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore, as per Yash Raj Films. It is still behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2 and Dangal, with only the latter being from Bollywood.

Pathaan revolves around the titular spy (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes out of exile to stop John Abraham's Jim-led terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Deepika Padukone plays the female lead while Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia also have prominent roles in the film.

On Monday, YRF tweeted that Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema (original language) with gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore. As per the studio, the gross collection in India stands at ₹588 crore (nett ₹489 crore) and gross overseas collection stands at ₹358 crore.

Witness the rollercoaster ride of action and entertainment as it roars across theatres! #Pathaan Book your tickets - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hEE7YJzhKx— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 13, 2023

Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff .

Shah Rukh is elated with the success of Pathaan and credits director Siddharth Anand for creating a 'fun, good looking and technically forward' action film. "I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes," he said in a behind-the-scenes video released by YRF.

"It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen," he added.