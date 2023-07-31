Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan's first song 'Zinda Banda' out

Splash

Hindustan Times
31 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:57 pm

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan's first song 'Zinda Banda' out

Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in the new Jawan song.

Hindustan Times
31 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:57 pm
Jawan track poster. Photo: Facebook
Jawan track poster. Photo: Facebook

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday dropped the music video for Zinda Banda, the first song of his upcoming action thriller Jawan. 

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh posted a clip, and wrote, "When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab (sir) with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh Ravichander. Presenting Zinda Banda!"

In the nearly four-minute-long song, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) made a grand entry wearing a red shirt and black pants. He is welcomed by a crowd of girls wearing green and white outfits as they cheer for him. Apart from Shah Rukh, the song also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, among others.

The song is a fun and groovy one as it makes you want to dance to its beats. T-Series shared the music video of the song on its YouTube channel. The song is out in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the Hindi version has been titled Zinda Banda, it is Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music of Jawan.

Earlier, he had unveiled a new poster of the first song on Instagram. Sharing it, he wrote, "The Sound of Jawan! Song is out today at 12:50 pm! #ZindaBanda (Hindi) #VandhaEdam (Tamil) #DhummeDhulipelaa (Telugu) #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

