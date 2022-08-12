Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as ‘Vanarastra’ in Brahmastra leaked online

Shah Rukh Khan's role as 'Vanarastra' in Brahmastra has been talked about for months now. On Thursday, what seem to be photos of the actor's cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra – starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy – dropped online.

Sharing Shah Rukh's first look as Vanarastra (inspired by lord Hanuman), fans on Twitter reacted with excitement. Brahmastra will be released in theatres on 9 September.

Recently, fan pages on Twitter shared some leaked images from Brahmastra showing Shah Rukh. In one of the photos shared online, a blood-soaked Shah Rukh was seen on his knees as he gave his signature open arms pose. Golden sparks were seen seeping out of his left foot. In another photo, as Shah Rukh's alleged Vanarastra character elevates in the air, a bright golden silhouette of lord Hanuman begins to appear.

While it is not clear where the leaked pictures of Shah Rukh came from, his fans are convinced the actor will play the role of Vanarastra in the movie. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Leaks from most probably the second trailer of Brahmastra (showing) Shah Rukh as Vanarastra." A fan shared a photo of Shah Rukh on his knees posing inside what looked like a library, and wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan with his signature pose from Brahmastra. The only film that is worth being excited for."

Earlier, fans had spotted Shah Rukh in the Brahmastra trailer that dropped in June. According to them, the person holding up a trident with fire around him, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of lord Hanuman behind him, was the actor. It was also announced that Shah Rukh will have a cameo in Brahmastra.

After the Brahmastra trailer dropped, Deepika Padukone fans had also tweeted screenshots of the character they think the actor is playing in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film. Fans had shared photos of the 'jal (water) character' in the upcoming film claiming that it was Deepika. In the trailer, a mysterious woman was seen walking out of a river as a huge wave followed her. Blue energy radiated from her hand. The character was dressed in a red saree and matching blouse with jewellery on her feet. However, a clear glimpse of the woman was missing from the trailer.