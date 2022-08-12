Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as ‘Vanarastra’ in Brahmastra leaked online

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 12:47 pm

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as ‘Vanarastra’ in Brahmastra leaked online

What seems to be Shah Rukh Khan’s still from Brahmastra, dropped on social media on Thursday. Shah Rukh’s pictures reportedly from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, grabbed attention after fan pages shared them online

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 12:47 pm
Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s first look from Brahmastra was allegedly leaked online. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan's first look from Brahmastra was allegedly leaked online. Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan's role as 'Vanarastra' in Brahmastra has been talked about for months now. On Thursday, what seem to be photos of the actor's cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra – starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy – dropped online.

Sharing Shah Rukh's first look as Vanarastra (inspired by lord Hanuman), fans on Twitter reacted with excitement. Brahmastra will be released in theatres on 9 September.

Recently, fan pages on Twitter shared some leaked images from Brahmastra showing Shah Rukh. In one of the photos shared online, a blood-soaked Shah Rukh was seen on his knees as he gave his signature open arms pose. Golden sparks were seen seeping out of his left foot. In another photo, as Shah Rukh's alleged Vanarastra character elevates in the air, a bright golden silhouette of lord Hanuman begins to appear.

While it is not clear where the leaked pictures of Shah Rukh came from, his fans are convinced the actor will play the role of Vanarastra in the movie. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Leaks from most probably the second trailer of Brahmastra (showing) Shah Rukh as Vanarastra." A fan shared a photo of Shah Rukh on his knees posing inside what looked like a library, and wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan with his signature pose from Brahmastra. The only film that is worth being excited for."

Earlier, fans had spotted Shah Rukh in the Brahmastra trailer that dropped in June. According to them, the person holding up a trident with fire around him, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of lord Hanuman behind him, was the actor. It was also announced that Shah Rukh will have a cameo in Brahmastra.

After the Brahmastra trailer dropped, Deepika Padukone fans had also tweeted screenshots of the character they think the actor is playing in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film. Fans had shared photos of the 'jal (water) character' in the upcoming film claiming that it was Deepika. In the trailer, a mysterious woman was seen walking out of a river as a huge wave followed her. Blue energy radiated from her hand. The character was dressed in a red saree and matching blouse with jewellery on her feet. However, a clear glimpse of the woman was missing from the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan / Brahmastra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

2h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

4h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

4h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

4h | Videos
US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr