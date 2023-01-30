Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for bringing life back to cinema after Pathaan success

In a live session on Monday where Team Pathaan spoke to the media about the enormous success of their movie, Shah Rukh Khan was in top form, reports NDTV.

"The film was shot during Covid. Everybody has shown so much kindness to the film. We are extremely grateful to the audience. We thank you (audience) on behalf of our team for bringing life back to the big screen," said SRK at the live session.

Shah Rukh Khan's lead performance in Pathaan is his first since 2018's Zero. SRK claimed that throughout the four years that have passed, he spent some of those years with his family instead of working. "One to two years I did not work. But I could spend time with my family and friends. I could watch my kids – Aryan and Suhana ­– grow up.,

In true SRK fashion, the 57-year-old star provided a humorous perspective on the underwhelming box office results of some of his past films.

"I started thinking of alternate business. I started learning to cook, thought I will start a restaurant named Red Chillies Eatery," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has gotten huge response from the public as it earned over Rs500 crore globally in only five days.

The movie earned Rs70 crore on its fifth day at India's box office, reports India Today.

It has emerged as the fastest Indian film in history to enter the Rs200-crore club, beating KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion on the way.