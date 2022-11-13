Shah Rukh Khan stopped by customs department at Mumbai airport, made to pay duty of ₹6.8 lakh for expensive watches

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:36 am

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan stopped by customs department at Mumbai airport, made to pay duty of ₹6.8 lakh for expensive watches

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:36 am
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and five of his team members on their arrival from Sharjah in a charter flight were stopped at the General Aviation (GA) Terminal or private terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on early Saturday.

They were stopped by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department after some dutiable goods were discovered in their baggage. 

In the baggage of the actor and his team, an apple iWatch worth around Rs. 75,000 and six other empty cases of high-end watches were found, said a senior customer officer. The total value of the dutiable items was Rs. 17.86 lakhs, the officer added.

Shah Rukh's representative and his bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh was asked to come to the T2 terminal of Mumbai airport for payment of custom duty. He paid Rs. 6.8 lakh, which is 38.5 percent of the value of the goods.

It was a duty and not a penalty, clarified the senior customs official. Meanwhile, the actor along with his team members was allowed to go.

There is no red channel or green channel at the private terminal of Mumbai airport, hence there is no option available for declaring dutiable goods, added the officer. Therefore, it is difficult to ascertain if the actor or his team had any intention of evading duty, hence no penalty was imposed by the customs department.

On Friday, Shah Rukh was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Taking to Twitter, the official page of Sharjah Book Authority shared a video on how the Bollywood actor had 'inspired the audience' with his speech. Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the event amid cheers from screaming fans. "He spoke about the fact that the world, and events such as the SIBF, are the cornerstones on which bridges that connect the cultures of the world will be built," the caption read.

Shah Rukh will soon be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan. The action film will be be released in January, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings