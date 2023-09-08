Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' makes historic debut in Bangladesh

The much-anticipated Bollywood film "Jawan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, made its debut in Bangladesh yesterday, marking a historic moment as it became the first Hindi film to simultaneously release in the country alongside its global debut.

Directed by South Indian Director Atlee Kumar, the film was released in multiplexes across the country soon after "Jawan" was cleared by the censor board yesterday afternoon.

According to Anonno Mamun, the film's distributor in Bangladesh, "Jawan" is set to captivate audiences with a staggering 237 screenings across 48 cinema halls, including all the single-screen theatres across the country today (8 September).

The anticipation among Baadshah's fans in Bangladesh surrounding the release of "Jawan" has reached a fever pitch since the initial announcement.

The film's release has sparked a festive atmosphere, with many people gathering in theatres to watch it in groups, marking a first-of-its-kind experience in the country.

This level of enthusiasm among the audience is reminiscent of the frenzy often seen among Indian fans following the release of films featuring Bollywood's Khans. Now, it is clear that the audience in Bangladesh is also revelling in the same level of excitement and passion around the release of "Jawan".

"Pathan, another Shah Rukh Khan movie which was released earlier this year made history in Indian cinema with its remarkable earnings.

However, it did not quite resonate with the audience compared to his previous films.

However, there was a palpable sense of anticipation among fans regarding the upcoming film from Bollywood's King Khan. The optimism surrounding "Jawan" was particularly high, thanks in part to the involvement of Atlee Kumar.

Southern Indian directors have recently established a global reputation for their innovative storytelling on the silver screen.

Among the already star-studded cast is another southern superstar, Vijay Sethupathi, who was revealed as a surprise cast member in "Jawan".

With a budget of Rs 300 crore, this film has managed to not only meet but surpass the lofty expectations it set.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a double role, portraying both a father and son—Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore.

The star-studded cast of the film also included Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and several other actors.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone made a special guest appearance, adding to the film's allure.