Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' makes historic debut in Bangladesh

Splash

UNB
08 September, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' makes historic debut in Bangladesh

With a budget of Rs 300 crore, this film has managed to not only meet but surpass the lofty expectations it set.

UNB
08 September, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 02:44 pm
Shah Rukh Khan in &#039;Jawan&#039;. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'. Photo: Collected

The much-anticipated Bollywood film "Jawan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, made its debut in Bangladesh yesterday, marking a historic moment as it became the first Hindi film to simultaneously release in the country alongside its global debut.

Directed by South Indian Director Atlee Kumar, the film was released in multiplexes across the country soon after "Jawan" was cleared by the censor board yesterday afternoon.

According to Anonno Mamun, the film's distributor in Bangladesh, "Jawan" is set to captivate audiences with a staggering 237 screenings across 48 cinema halls, including all the single-screen theatres across the country today (8 September).

The anticipation among Baadshah's fans in Bangladesh surrounding the release of "Jawan" has reached a fever pitch since the initial announcement.

The film's release has sparked a festive atmosphere, with many people gathering in theatres to watch it in groups, marking a first-of-its-kind experience in the country.

This level of enthusiasm among the audience is reminiscent of the frenzy often seen among Indian fans following the release of films featuring Bollywood's Khans. Now, it is clear that the audience in Bangladesh is also revelling in the same level of excitement and passion around the release of "Jawan".

"Pathan, another Shah Rukh Khan movie which was released earlier this year made history in Indian cinema with its remarkable earnings.

However, it did not quite resonate with the audience compared to his previous films.

However, there was a palpable sense of anticipation among fans regarding the upcoming film from Bollywood's King Khan. The optimism surrounding "Jawan" was particularly high, thanks in part to the involvement of Atlee Kumar.

Southern Indian directors have recently established a global reputation for their innovative storytelling on the silver screen.

Among the already star-studded cast is another southern superstar, Vijay Sethupathi, who was revealed as a surprise cast member in "Jawan".

With a budget of Rs 300 crore, this film has managed to not only meet but surpass the lofty expectations it set.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a double role, portraying both a father and son—Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore.

The star-studded cast of the film also included Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and several other actors.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone made a special guest appearance, adding to the film's allure.

Top News

Jawan movie / Shah Rukh Khan / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

2h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

6h | Panorama
The new town has been developed without a functional drainage system, resulting in prolonged waterlogging on the roads, even though there is no rainfall. But downpours make the situation much worse. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Matuail: A new town without a sewerage system

6h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Amzad Ali: A man with a big brave heart

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

21h | TBS Today
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

13m | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

19h | TBS World
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

22h | TBS World