Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport amid news of injury

As fans of Shah Rukh Khan were left worried for the actor's well-being after news of him injuring himself in Los Angeles, the actor walked out of the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday and looked completely hale and hearty.

It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan had undergone a minor injury after hurting his nose and was recuperating at his Mumbai home.

Around 4:30 am, a paparazzo account shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan walking out of the Mumbai airport along with his entourage. He was in a blue sweatshirt, blue denim and a black cap. He did not have any bandage on his nose as claimed by earlier reports. His wife Gauri Khan and younger son Abram Khan were also seen as they walked hand in hand to the parking area. While Gauri was in a blue midi dress and a blazer, Aryan was in his casuals.

During the day, Shah Rukh was trending on Twitter as his fans prayed for him amid news of him getting injured in Los Angeles where he was shooting for a project. Though there was no official confirmation from his office, sources close to him were quoted as saying that he received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai. However, a source close to the actor later told PTI, "It's false news."

According to ETimes, Shah Rukh began bleeding and was immediately rushed to hospital and his team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about. There was no update on when the actor got injured or the project he was shooting for.

Shah Rukh has two films in the pipeline, Jawan and Dunki. While Jawan has now been moved to September, Dunki is scheduled for release in December.