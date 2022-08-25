Shah Rukh Khan reveals John Abraham's look from Pathaan in new motion poster

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday revealed actor John Abraham's look in their upcoming film Pathaan. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a new motion poster featuring John. The brief clip started with the countdown of five seconds on a time bomb.

After it explodes, John is seen surrounded by burning logs. In the motion poster, John sported a white T-shirt, black pants and a harness around his stomach as he stood inside a rundown room. Sharing the post, Shah Rukh captioned it, "He's tough and plays it rough! Presenting @thejohnabraham in Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #5monthstopathaan."

John also shared the motion poster on Instagram. A part of his caption read, "I'll let my action do all the talking." Shah Rukh also shared posters, in several languages, featuring John. He wrote, "Locked and loaded. Meet @thejohnabraham in Pathaan."

Shah Rukh will make his Bollywood comeback after four years with action thriller Pathaan alongside John and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Last month, Shah Rukh revealed Deepika's look in the film with a motion poster. On Instagram, he shared a post in which Deepika fired from a gun with a serious expression on her face. A part of the caption read, "She doesn't need a bullet to kill you!"

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. He also has director Atlee's action thriller Jawan opposite Nayanthara. The film is set to hit theatres on June 2, 2023.

Recently, John announced his upcoming production Tara Vs Bilal which will be released in theatres on October 14. Directed by Samar Iqbal, the film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles. John also has Tariq, penned by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe, in the pipeline. The film is slated to hit the theaters on August 15, 2023.