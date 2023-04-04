Shah Rukh Khan poses with Zendaya and Tom Holland in unseen photo at NMACC, fans call it 'best picture from event'

Shah Rukh Khan posed for a picture with Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event recently. The photo was extensively shared on social media platforms by fan accounts. In the picture, Shah Rukh held Zendaya and Tom as he stood in the middle.

All the actors smiled as they looked at the camera. The picture was shared by HT City with the caption, "G.one with Spiderman." Fans took to Twitter and shared comments. A person wrote, "What if Ra.One enters Spiderman 4?" "Another masterpiece from that beautiful evening. Badshah of Bollywood with #TomHolland & #Zendaya," read a comment. "Megastar #ShahRukhKhan with #Zendaya and #TomHolland Together in One Frame," said another fan.

"Finally, The Best Picture from the event. #ShahRukhKhan, #Zendaya, and Tom Holland together, and the smile on their faces," wrote a Twitter user. "Now that's a picture," read a tweet. A fan also called the picture "awesome".

For the event, Zendaya wore a sheer violet saree with floral designs created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Tom looked dapper in a sleek yet classic black tuxedo. Shah Rukh looked stylish in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar.

In another picture, that was shared online recently, Shah Rukh, Tom Holland and Zendaya posed with Salman Khan and Nita Ambani. While Salman was dressed in a teal-green tuxedo, Nita looked pretty in a golden gown in the photo.

The launch of NMACC was attended by renowned personalities from Bollywood and Hollywood coming together under one roof. Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were seen at the event.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.