Shah Rukh Khan poses with Zendaya and Tom Holland in unseen photo at NMACC, fans call it 'best picture from event'

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:44 pm

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Zendaya and Tom Holland in unseen photo at NMACC, fans call it 'best picture from event'

Shah Rukh Khan posed with Zendaya and Tom Holland at the NMACC event. Here's how fans have reacted.

Hindustan Times
04 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:44 pm
Shah Rukh Khan posed with Zendaya and Tom Holland at the NMACC event.
Shah Rukh Khan posed with Zendaya and Tom Holland at the NMACC event.

Shah Rukh Khan posed for a picture with Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event recently. The photo was extensively shared on social media platforms by fan accounts. In the picture, Shah Rukh held Zendaya and Tom as he stood in the middle.

All the actors smiled as they looked at the camera. The picture was shared by HT City with the caption, "G.one with Spiderman." Fans took to Twitter and shared comments. A person wrote, "What if Ra.One enters Spiderman 4?" "Another masterpiece from that beautiful evening. Badshah of Bollywood with #TomHolland & #Zendaya," read a comment. "Megastar #ShahRukhKhan with #Zendaya and #TomHolland Together in One Frame," said another fan.

"Finally, The Best Picture from the event. #ShahRukhKhan, #Zendaya, and Tom Holland together, and the smile on their faces," wrote a Twitter user. "Now that's a picture," read a tweet. A fan also called the picture "awesome".

For the event, Zendaya wore a sheer violet saree with floral designs created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Tom looked dapper in a sleek yet classic black tuxedo. Shah Rukh looked stylish in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar.

In another picture, that was shared online recently, Shah Rukh, Tom Holland and Zendaya posed with Salman Khan and Nita Ambani. While Salman was dressed in a teal-green tuxedo, Nita looked pretty in a golden gown in the photo.

The launch of NMACC was attended by renowned personalities from Bollywood and Hollywood coming together under one roof. Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were seen at the event.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

6h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

10h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

55m | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

7h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

7h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka