Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note ahead of daughter's debut

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
The teaser of "The Archies," which marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, was shared on Saturday.

Shortly after, Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt note for Suhana Khan giving her valuable tips as an experienced actor and a father.

Giving special advice to his daughter, King Khan wrote, ''And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to people's heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smiles as you can. Now let there be Light…Camera and Action!''

''From renting the Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day from book stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible.

Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions,'' SRK congratulated the young debutants; Khushi Kapoor,  Sridevi and Bonny Kapoor's daughter and Jahnvi Kapoor's sister, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson.

Among the star cast are Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

"The Archies" is slated to hit Netflix in 2023.

