Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in the US

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 02:28 pm

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in the US

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 02:28 pm
Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in the US

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of one of his projects in Los Angeles. 

As per a new report on Tuesday, after the accident, Shah Rukh underwent surgery in the US.

All about Shah Rukh's surgery

The actor was reportedly spotted with a bandage on his nose. Shah Rukh Khan is now back in India and has been 'recuperating at home.' So far, neither Shah Rukh nor his team has issued any statement regarding the accident.

A source told ETimes, "SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital."

It also added, "His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home."

Shah Rukh had surgeries previously too

Shah Rukh is not new to getting injured. In his nearly 31-year-long Bollywood career, he has been hurt several times. In 2017, he underwent minor surgery. 

The actor also underwent surgery after facing a knee injury while shooting for Raees. 

In 2013, Shah Rukh underwent his eighth surgery after the completion of the Chennai Express shoot. Shah Rukh Khan had to undergo surgery in 2009 as well to rectify the tear on his left shoulder.

Shah Rukh completed 31 years in Bollywood recently

Recently, Shah Rukh completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry. He had organized an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on the occasion. 

One of his fans asked him about his popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States. 

One of the social media users tweeted, "Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US....What do you wanna say about this?" He replied, "Wish I was there to dance to it....but they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess??!!!"

Shah Rukh's projects

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year. 

He will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences. 

Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the actioner. 

He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of Dunki is still awaited.

Top News

Shah Rukh Khan / Accident / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake