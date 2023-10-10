Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule global box office, Jawan scores Rs1,117 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster, Jawan, continued its upward journey at the box office as it crossed Rs1,117 crore at the global box office on Sunday. The official handle of the film's production - Red Chillies Entertainment - posted the news on Monday and revealed the worldwide gross collections for the film now stand at Rs1,117.39 crore.

The post read: "Another day, another successful streak at the box office. That's Jawan for you." Jawan has entered its fifth week at the ticket windows and the new releases seem to have had little effect on its collections.

Last week, Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 crores worldwide in its first run. With that feat, it also became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Sanjay Dutt also has a short cameo in the film.

Released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Jawan collected Rs80.1 crore in India (all languages) on its first Sunday in theatres.

At an event to celebrate the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh had said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Next up, Shah Rukh has Dunki lined up for a Christmas release. Directed Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu along side Shah Rukh Khan and marks his first collaboration with the director and Taapsee. Dunki is set for a box office clash with Prabhas' action thriller film Salaar.

