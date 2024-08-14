Shah Rukh Khan and sons to voice Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 01:49 pm

Shah Rukh Khan with his sons. Photo: Collected
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to lend his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi adaptation of Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King, which will hit Indian theatres on 20 December, reports Deadline.

His sons, Aryan and AbRam, will voice Simba and young Mufasa, respectively. 

Khan had previously voiced Mufasa in the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King.

"Mufasa has an incredible legacy and is the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba," Khan said. 

"As a father, I deeply relate to him and resonate with Mufasa's journey. Mufasa: The Lion King showcases Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an extraordinary king. Revisiting this character has been an exceptional experience. This collaboration with Disney is particularly special for me because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey, making it truly meaningful," he said.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, commented on the casting: "Mufasa is more than just a fictional character; he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, which is a quality Disney strives to capture with every story."

Mufasa: The Lion King blends live-action with photorealistic computer-generated imagery and features a star-studded cast including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Thandiwe Newton. 

The film will explore Mufasa's unlikely rise to become the beloved king of the Pride Lands, with Rafiki narrating the tale of Mufasa, an orphaned cub, and Taka, a sympathetic lion who is heir to a royal bloodline, as they embark on a journey alongside a remarkable group of misfits.
 

