Shah Rukh and Salman to team up for action film after 27 years

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reportedly be featured in lead roles as Pathaan and Tiger respectively, in an action film penned by Aditya Chopra.

The duo was last seen together 27 years ago, in the 1995 flick Karan Arjun.

Salman Khan will make a cameo as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," slated for release on 25 January 2023, while Shah Rukh Khan will make a guest appearance as Pathaan in "Tiger 3," scheduled to hit 21 April 2023.

Earlier, in 2021, Salman Khan confirmed the intersection of "Pathaan" and "Tiger 3" through cameos of the leads.

According to media reports, Aditya Chopra is now planning to make a full length action film featuring Pathaan and Tiger (Shah Rukh and Salman).

"Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two-hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun (1995).

Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues," a source told an Indian media, adding further that the team at Yash Raj Films is planning to take this yet untitled epic two hero crossover on floors by end of 2023 or latest by first quarter of 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pathaan" also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead.

Meanwhile, "Tiger 3" also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.