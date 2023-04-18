Shafin Ahmed to release the remake of ‘Mogno Chilam’

Renowned singer Shafin Ahmed is all set to release the remake of 'Mogno Chilam', a song first recorded in the late 90s by the singer himself.

With contemporary Bangladeshi singer/songwriter Tashfee in the vocals, recording of the song was recently completed at Kandy Recording Studio.

The lyrics of the song were taken from Poet Mahadev Saha's poem. It was tuned and composed by Shafin.

"The song has created a different feeling with Tashfee's excellent singing and individuality," Shafin Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Inviting all to listen to Mogno Chilam, he said, "Hope everyone will like the song."

The song, produced by Double Base Productions, will be released on YouTube on 21 April, right before Eid-ul-Fitr.

