Shaan receives backlash on social media for wearing Muslim cap

Shaan wearing a skull cap that Muslims wear. Photo: Collected

Popular playback singer Shaan recently wished his fans on Eid with a photo of him wearing a skull cap that Muslims wear. This, however, resulted in criticism for cultural appropriation.

Shaan shared a video on his Instagram handle to clarify why he posted such a photo.

"I have been seeing the comments on it, that why, despite being a Hindu, I posted a video where I am dressed as a Muslim. I have gone to the Golden Temple as well and shared photos where you are required to cover your head. But there, I did not see such reactions. I fail to comprehend how respecting a faith or culture can possibly hurt your religion," Shaan said in his reaction video.

"This is not a justification, but because I wanted to talk about this a bit more. If you want to give the occasion or moment its due respect in a certain way, why is there such an issue over it? That post or that wish is not going to change the way I feel about my faith or you about yours. So why so much noise over it?" he asked in the video.

"Absolutely with you Captain! We haven't been taught this.. we love mankind and all love is our only religion," singer Akriti Kakar commented on the video.

"Great thoughts. Love you always Shaan and respect for your message to keep the true spirit of India alive," commented Fossils band vocalist Rupam Islam.