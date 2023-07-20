Seylon Tea removes Humayun Ahmed image over AI row

Seylon Tea recently made an AI generated image of Humayun Ahmed, commemorating the author's 11th death anniversary and posted it on social media. But the post quickly received backlash from the community, prompting Seylon to remove the post.

The most notable backlash came from Nuhash Humayun. He wrote on Facebook "This is the most disgusting thing I could've possibly seen on the anniversary of my father's death. Seylon Tea Bangladesh shame on you for using this horrible AI generated image of a dead person for your branding."

"Look at those fingers. Does that look human to you? I am sorry but my father does not have six fingers. Bangladesh was making great progress with advertising. Now it's disrespectful, low effort mediocrity. Do better," the post read further.

