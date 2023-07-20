Seylon Tea removes Humayun Ahmed image over AI row

Splash

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:57 pm

Related News

Seylon Tea removes Humayun Ahmed image over AI row

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:57 pm
Seylon Tea removes Humayun Ahmed image over AI row

Seylon Tea recently made an AI generated image of Humayun Ahmed, commemorating the author's 11th death anniversary and posted it on social media. But the post quickly received backlash from the community, prompting Seylon to remove the post.
The most notable backlash came from Nuhash Humayun. He wrote on Facebook "This is the most disgusting thing I could've possibly seen on the anniversary of my father's death. Seylon Tea Bangladesh shame on you for using this horrible AI generated image of a dead person for your branding."
"Look at those fingers. Does that look human to you? I am sorry but my father does not have six fingers. Bangladesh was making great progress with advertising. Now it's disrespectful, low effort mediocrity. Do better," the post read further.
 

Humayun Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

6h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

7h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

7h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers