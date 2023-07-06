Sex Education final season announced

Sex Education has announced its fourth and final season on Wednesday with a teaser on social media. The British teen sex comedy drama will be airing on Netflix on 21 September.

The official page of sex Education went as far as addressing their fans with a heartfelt letter which read, "Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate."

Sex Education stars Asa butterfield, Emma Mackey, Tanya Reynolds and other actors.