Seven charged over armed heist on Netflix’s Lupin Paris filming set

Seven people, aged 13-21, have been charged for robbing the sets of Netflix's hit series "Lupin".

While Omar Sy and the crew were shooting in the Pablo-Picasso district of the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in late February, 20 hooded men attacked the sets of Lupin with firecrackers and stole more than $330,000 worth of equipment, in broad daylight.

Police have reportedly found some of the stolen goods from the accused and are looking for the rest of the assailants who are on the run.

Three of them are in custody while four are under judicial supervision, reports The Guardian.

"Lupin" is not the only high-profile Netflix show attacked by the thieves last month.

Only a few days prior to heist on the sets of "Lupin", around $200,000 worth of antique items and jewellery got stolen from the sets of "The Crown".

The stolen item also includes a replica of an '1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé' coach egg which was owned by the Queen's grandfather George V in 1933.