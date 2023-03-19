Selena Gomez becomes the first woman to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Selena Gomez has gained yet another accolade just a few days after overtaking Kylie Jenner as the most followed female on Instagram. Selena became the first woman to reach the coveted 400 million followers mark on the social media platform.

Gomez has the highest number of followers among women on the app, but it is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who tops the all time charts with 562 million followers. Lionel Messi, comes in second with 442 million.

In January, after more than four years of deleting the Instagram app from her phone and delegating posting authority to a member of her team because of her 'unhealthy' relationship with the social media platform, the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer started posting directly again.

"At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it," said Selena in a recent interview.