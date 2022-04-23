Searchlight suspends ‘Being Mortal’ production following complaint against Bill Murray

Searchlight Pictures has paused production on &#039;Being Mortal&#039; a new film starring Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Bill Murray. Photo: Collected
Searchlight Pictures has paused production on 'Being Mortal' a new film starring Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Bill Murray. Photo: Collected

Due to concerns about Bill Murray's inappropriate behaviour on set, Searchlight Pictures has paused production on 'Being Mortal' a new film starring Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Bill Murray. 

On Wednesday, the studio informed the cast and crew of the film that filming had been stopped due to an undisclosed complaint. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it," the note stated. 

Bill Murray. Photo: Collected
Bill Murray. Photo: Collected

Searchlight Pictures did not respond to a request for comment on the probe. Later, the news was confirmed by Deadline.

Murray's status in the film is unknown, as is whether he will be recast. Before work was halted this week, about half of the film had been shot since principal photography began at the end of March.

