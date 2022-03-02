Sean Penn flees to Polish border on foot: Actor films documentary amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

02 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 10:49 am

Sean Penn flees to Polish border on foot: Actor films documentary amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

Penn, 61, posted a photo to his Twitter feed on Monday showing the movie star wearing a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels as he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance

02 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 10:49 am
Sean Penn fleeing to Poland. Photo: Wire Image/ Twitter
Sean Penn fleeing to Poland. Photo: Wire Image/ Twitter

Days after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia's invasion, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot.

Penn, 61, posted a photo to his Twitter feed on Monday showing the movie star wearing a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels as he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance.

"Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," Penn said in a caption tweeted with the picture. "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

The tweet did not explain why the Academy Award-winning actor and his companions were forced to abandon their vehicle.

 

Sean Penn / Documentary on Russian invasion / Ukraine / Hollywood

