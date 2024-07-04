Sean 'Diddy' Combs again accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected

Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself embroiled in controversy once again, as new allegations have surfaced accusing him of being involved in sex trafficking.

Former porn star Adria English has filed a lawsuit detailing her harrowing experiences, alleging that she was coerced into engaging in sexual acts with attendees at Diddy's parties, where she was asked to flirt with guests and drink alcohol.

The court document states, "Plaintiff was coerced by Defendant Combs into consuming copious amounts of, allegedly laced, alcohol prior to being coerced and forced into having sexual intercourse with Defendant Jacob."

The court document showcased by the Daily Mail suggests English first met Diddy around 2004, when her then-boyfriend was auditioning for a modelling gig with Diddy's clothing line, Sean John. From the beginning, Diddy's behaviour is described as peculiar and unsettling.

The lawsuit also recounts an incident where Diddy told her to have sex with Jacob Arabov, also known as 'Jacob the Jeweler' in the hip-hop industry. English claims that she had "forced sexual intercourse" with Arabov and was paid an additional $1,000 on top of her usual payment for working at Diddy's parties.

The situation took a bizarre turn when her boyfriend was allegedly pressured to perform oral sex on Diddy to secure the job, a demand that was also made to another model. Both men refused the degrading offer.

Following this incident, English was offered another opportunity—this time to work as a go-go dancer at a Labor Day weekend party in the Hamptons hosted by Diddy. She accepted the job and worked at the event.

Initially, English was not required to engage in sexual activities, but she alleges that this changed as she was "groomed" into the sex trafficking operation.

"Defendants Thomas and Combs passed off Plaintiff to other Defendants, outside of Defendant Jacob named as Defendant Does, to be sexually assaulted as part of their ongoing corrupt sex trafficking organization," per court documents.

The lawsuit also states that, "Being sex trafficked and abused has led Plaintiff into a tailspin of anxiety and depression. In or about 2010, Plaintiff was hospitalized for mental illness as a direct cause of her being trafficked by Defendants."

Filed by attorneys Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, Esq. and Steven Metcalf, Esq., the lawsuit details how English's situation deteriorated further, leading to repeated sexual assaults at Diddy's events. Another individual named in the lawsuit, Tamiko Thomas, is accused of facilitating the trafficking operation, drawing comparisons to Ghislaine Maxwell.

By 2009, English managed to escape the abusive environment and returned to California.

Combs' attorney, Jonathan Davis, refuted the claims as false. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," he told Daily Mail, and added, "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof."