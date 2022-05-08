Scorpions and Chirkutt perform live in concert celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence

Iconic rock band Scorpions and Bangladesh's Chirkutt performed live in concert to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

Proceeds from the show, through UNDP, will be used to aid developing countries improve their cyber security.

Photo: Sharmin Sultana Sumi

Bangladesh government and UNDP also jointly awarded the 'Bangabandhu-UNDP Global Cyber Security Award' at the event.

Photo: Sharmin Sultana Sumi

ICT Division organised the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of independence.

This concert was a spiritual successor to the 1971 'Concert for Bangladesh' at Madison Square Garden in New York, organised by Ravi Shankar and George Harrison.