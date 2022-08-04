Scorcese and DiCaprio reunite for seventh film: The Wager

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are collaborating for the seventh time. They are set to make a big budget adaptation of 'The Wager,' a naval survival drama on Apple TV+.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the beloved duo are going to lend their talents to make an adaptation of an upcoming nonfiction book by David Grann called 'The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder,' which is expected to hit shelves sometime in April 2023.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked on several films since their first collaboration on Gangs of New York in 2002. After which they continued their partnership with The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon which is now streaming on Apple TV+