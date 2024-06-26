Scarlett Johansson to headline next Jurassic World movie

Splash

Scarlett Johansson said she will be headlining the next Jurassic World movie, which is being helmed by Gareth Edwards, the director of Godzilla and Rogue One.

FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film &quot;Asteroid City&quot; in competition - Cannes, France, May 24, 2023. Cast member Scarlett Johansson attends. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film "Asteroid City" in competition - Cannes, France, May 24, 2023. Cast member Scarlett Johansson attends. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

Actor Scarlett Johansson shared that she will be headlining the next Jurassic World, which is being helmed by Gareth Edwards, the director of Godzilla and Rogue One, based on a screenplay written by David Koepp, reported Variety. "I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan," Johansson said.

She added, "It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am."

The fourth Jurassic World film, which will tell a completely different tale from the original Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, has a "so incredible" script, according to Johansson.

Over 1 billion dollars was made by each of the three Jurassic World films at the global box office. In the newest film, Johansson plays the major role with Jonathan Bailey, David Iacono, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

"David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he's so passionate about it," Johannson said. "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened this way at this time is unbelievable."

Jurassic World 4 will be shot in locations such as Thailand, studios in Malta, and the UK. Steven Spielberg is executive producing the film through Amblin Entertainment. Jurassic Park producer Frank Marshall is also returning, along with his regular producing partner Patrick Crowley, reported Variety.

