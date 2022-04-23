Sazu Khadem, Nadia Ahmed to host ‘Ananda Mela’

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 05:10 pm

Popular television actors Shazu Khadem and Nadia Ahmed have geared up to host Eid special show "Ananda Mela."

This year, the star-studded show will feature loads of music and dancing along with a splash of romance, suspense and thriller filled performances by Tushar Khan, Chitralekha Guho, Murad, Chadni, Nirob, Ruhi, Mahiya Mahi, Shaju Khadem and Nadia.

The show is co-produced by Monirul Hasan and Golam Morshed.

"Renowned artists will take the stage in five different avatars to perform in popular songs from five decades," shared Monirul Hasan.
"Anondo Mela' is going to be different this time. At one point viewers will see Tushar Khan slapping Shaju Khadem for a special reason," he added.

"Anondo Mela" will hit BTV on the second day of Eid, after 10 pm English News.

