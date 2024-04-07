Saqi Banerjee Yousuf: A journey through strokes of pen

In the fading light of a beautiful sunny afternoon, when most people were hurrying home from a hard day's work, Saqi Banerjee Yousuf was in a peaceful spot of the city, comfortably at home. He sat quietly, lost in thought, watching the sunset and enjoying a solitary game of chess.

The name might surprise just about everyone, who isn't deeply familiar with modern-day writers and artists. Hailing from the other side of Bengal, Saqi is a songwriter and writer, who primarily explores the world of poems through his pen. He has been a songwriter for a long time with many well-known song titles under his belt.

The avenue of poems, however, albeit been ventured for a long while, is a newer addition to his showcase.

For the second year in a row, Saqi published a new book at the Ekushey Book Fair in February. This year's release, 'Kholosh,' explores human existence through poems. His debut poetry collection from last year, 'Shohorer Bhetor Diker Khobor,' had previously captured the hearts of poetry lovers. 'Kholosh' blends poetry with various songs, yet its core message remains consistent: the human endeavour to start afresh.

Despite our annual resolutions for change, the book questions how often we genuinely leave our pasts behind to begin anew. It likens humans to snakes shedding their skins — while we may appear changed on the outside, our inner essence stays the same.

"I am Saqi now, I was Saqi before and I will be this same man in the future," the writer explains the premise of his book. "I have been and always will be the same person. The only thing that changes is my role as a human.

Before I was a full-time songwriter, I was a vocalist for different bands around 2004. I've even worked in films. But for everything I have done and every change I made in my career, I remained the same as a person. That's what 'Kholosh' is all about," he added.

Saqi grew up surrounded by music and literature, learning from his father and feeling deeply connected to the world of words from a young age. This early exposure led him to experiment with writing, gradually moving from music to penning songs and, eventually, poetry.

As he honed his craft, his understanding of literature deepened, and his skill in songwriting and poetry grew stronger. While some might debate whether songwriting and poetry are the same, Saqi believes both are forms of literature, despite their differences. Song lyrics must fit a melody and rhythm, while poetry enjoys more freedom, though it too follows its own set of rules.

Saqi shared his insights, drawing a clear line between the realms of music and poetry. "Lyrics in music are direct, their meanings clear and open for everyone to grasp," he started explaining.

"But poetry, it's different—it's more elusive. Poetry is crafted to ignite the reader's imagination, allowing them to interpret a scene in their unique way. It ventures into territories lyrics seldom reach," he concluded, shedding light on the distinctive essence that sets poetry apart.

For over 17 years, Saqi crafted songs, travelling across India and gathering fans and critics alike. He valued all feedback, seeing it as crucial for growth. Saqi believed in welcoming criticism to enhance his art.

In today's world, with social media brimming with writers and their diverse receptions, Saqi viewed the explosion of writing as a positive development, encouraging everyone to embrace their artistic journey and the feedback that comes with it.

"What's important is that people are writing," Saqi said, "It doesn't matter if it's perfect. The point is they're trying, they're putting words down. That's how we get new great writers, and that's how we keep the legacy going."