Sangeet Oikya Bangladesh organises National Music Festival and Conference

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 11:07 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sangeet Oikya Bangladesh (Music Alliance Bangladesh) organised a National Music Festival and Conference at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Saturday, 16 July. 

The event was organised with the hopes of uniting people in the music industry and further developing the country's culture. 

The National Music Festival and Conference was attended by Chief Guest  Honourable Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, and Special Guest Honourable State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid. 

The event was presided by Shahid Mahmud Jangi, General Secretary of Sangeet Oikya Bangladesh, and conducted by musician Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel.

The National Music Festival and Conference included performances by Shawkat Ali Emon, Mehreen, Dinat Jahan Munni, Joy Shahriar, Shawon Gaanwala, Akash Mahmud, Raju Ahmed, Apu Aman, and others. Rock bands Souls and Feedback also performed on the occasion. The evening also included a special collaboration performance by Manam Ahmed, Naquib Khan, Kumar Bishwajit, and Bappa Mazumder.

