Salman Muqtadir defends Shakib al Hasan

Splash

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:51 pm

Salman Muqtadir defends Shakib al Hasan

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:51 pm
Salman Muqtadir. Photo: Collected
Salman Muqtadir. Photo: Collected

Popular influencer Salman Muqtadir, in a recent video interview for a popular national daily, has defended Shakib al Hasan donating Tk 20,000 to the victims of Bangabazar fire incident.

In the seven minute-long recording Muqtadir talks about many current social affairs including Hero Alom's rise to popularity and veteran actor Mamunur Rashid's commentary on the matter.

But most importantly, he defended Shakib al Hasan. 

"About Shakib al Hasan, I support him 100%. The amount doesn't matter, the intention counts. He was the first one to go to the fire victims' help," said Muqtadir. "Questioning the amount he donated is not cool."

Shakib donated the money and then he encouraged cricketer Taskin Ahmed to do the same as well. This created a trend and many other celebrities and influencers followed.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

7h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

8h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

5m | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

3h | TBS SPORTS
Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

5h | TBS Stories
Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

8h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze