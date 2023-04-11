Salman Muqtadir defends Shakib al Hasan

Popular influencer Salman Muqtadir, in a recent video interview for a popular national daily, has defended Shakib al Hasan donating Tk 20,000 to the victims of Bangabazar fire incident.

In the seven minute-long recording Muqtadir talks about many current social affairs including Hero Alom's rise to popularity and veteran actor Mamunur Rashid's commentary on the matter.

But most importantly, he defended Shakib al Hasan.

"About Shakib al Hasan, I support him 100%. The amount doesn't matter, the intention counts. He was the first one to go to the fire victims' help," said Muqtadir. "Questioning the amount he donated is not cool."

Shakib donated the money and then he encouraged cricketer Taskin Ahmed to do the same as well. This created a trend and many other celebrities and influencers followed.