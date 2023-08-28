Salman Khan’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' falls flat in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:43 pm

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was finally released in Bangladesh on Friday, 27 August by SSR Cinemas P Ltd and The Content Specialists. However, The opening in Bangladesh was underwhelming, reports Box Office World Wide. 

As per report in Bollywood Hungama, the film was released on 43 screens in the country and it collected Tk2 lakh on the day of its release. 

On the other hand, Pathaan, which was released on 12 May, had collected Tk25 lakh from 41 screens on its opening day. 

The release is significant as it's the second Bollywood film to release in Bangladesh after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

 

