Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's clothing brand 'Being Human Clothing' will open its first outlet in Bangladesh at Banani, Dhaka, tomorrow, 15 September.

Salman Khan's brother, actor Sohail Khan and his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and Being Human Clothing CEO Sanjeev Rao will attend the inauguration.

Being Human Clothing Bangladesh shared a video from their Facebook page in this regard on Tuesday.

"Official Confirmation from BHAI, Being human Clothing is Launching in the heart of Dhaka City. Be a part of the launch....Being Human Clothings' first showroom in Banani, 15th of September, 2022," the post read.

