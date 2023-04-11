Salman Khan Starrer "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" trailer out

On Monday (10 April), actor Salman Khan finally dropped the trailer of his much-awaited movie, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:". Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. The trailer promises to bring Salman Khan in his furious action avatar, but with hints of his soft side as well.

The film trailer opens with adorable chemistry between Salman Khan and his on-screen love interest Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing baddies left, right and centre in order to protect his love and his family. In a scene, he says ''Yeh violence nahi, self-defence hai (This is self-defence).''

All in all, it looks like a mass entertainer which can make people come to the theatre. Salman Khan is the highlight of the trailer and most likely of the film as well. It gives off pan-India film vibes.

Besides Salman, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. So far the makers have dropped five songs from the film--Bathukamma, Billi Billi, Naiyo Lagda, Jee Rahe The Hum and Yentamma.

Earlier in the day, Salman dropped a new poster, ahead of the trailer release. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster image of himself and wrote in the caption, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer out at 6 pm." In the poster, the actor sported a long hair look and showcased his beast-avatar.

Previously Salman had established his character with dynamic dialogues. In the teaser video, Pooja Hegde asked him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman answered in style, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)". He was seen fighting baddies.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted to be a mix of action, family drama and romance. It marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. RRR actor Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film song Yentamma. It is a Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan.

Salman also has Tiger 3 lined up for release this year. It marks his reunion with Katrina Kaif after Bharat (2019) and will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in a special cameo appearance in his iconic character, Tiger.