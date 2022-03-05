Salman Khan shares first teaser for Tiger 3 on his Twitter

Salman Khan has shared the first teaser for upcoming movie Tiger 3.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and will be out on 21 April.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Salman wrote, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (All of us should take care of ourselves.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

The teaser shows off Katrina Kaif in a black vest and pants, pulling off some slick fighting stunts. She is helped by a few stuntmen to get the moves right. At the end, she asks a sleepy Salman to start his training too. However, as the Bhai around these parts he declares that he is 'always ready.'