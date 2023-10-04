Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to come together for the first time in War 2

As per a report by IndiaToday.in, Ayan Mukerji will bring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time in War 2. As per the portal, Ayan will commence shooting for War 2 in October.

NTR Jr and Kiara Advani will reportedly also feature in War 2, which features Hrithik in the lead role. 

"The muharat for War 2 has already happened. Ayan is looking at starting shooting for the film this month itself. While Hrithik Roshan is currently in Italy for Fighter, he will soon return to commence shooting for War 2. In the meantime, shooting with NTR Jr might begin. Kiara Advani has also been locked as the female lead for the action-thriller," a source told the portal.

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir will reportedly be seen with two more superspies – Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The source added, "The film is exciting for several reasons but also because Ayan's directorial will be the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to bring the three megastars together. The epic Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir union on-screen will happen in War 2."

War 2 is a sequel to War (2019). Directed by Siddharth Anand, it featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka playing supporting roles. It broke all opening day and weekend box office records for a Hindi film with its collections, until it was surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023).

