Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

12 July, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 01:11 pm

Salman Khan shared Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue on Instagram and said, “Now, this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only.”

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue. They were last seen fighting side by side in Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan this year. While Salman doesn't have a cameo in Jawan, he gave a shoutout to his friend and longtime co-star.

Salman took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the Jawan Prevue. In the caption, he wrote, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.."

Salman and Shah Rukh have been contemporaries since the early 1990s, and the two have had a bittersweet relationship. They most famously co-starred in Rakesh Roshan's 1995 reincarnation film Karan Arjun, in which they played titular brothers.

While they've popped up for cameos in each other's films regularly since then, their most recent collaboration was in Pathaan, where Salman reprised his role of Tiger from his spy thriller franchise, to help out Pathaan (Shah Rukh) in a mega train sequence.

They also teased Shah Rukh returning the favour via a cameo as Pathaan in Salman's upcoming release, Tiger 3, the third instalment in the franchise that also stars Katrina Kaif. Directed by Manish Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Emraan Hashmi play the villain. The film is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali on November 10.

Shah Rukh and Salman have been building the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The two will reportedly be seen locking horns next year in Pathaan vs Tiger, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India so far.

Directed by Atlee, the action film will see Shah Rukh in the dual role of a father and a son. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also see Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay in key cameos. Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release in cinemas on 7 September.

Shah Rukh Khan / Jawan / Salman Khan

