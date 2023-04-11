Salman Khan gets death threat yet again; investigation underway, confirms Mumbai Police

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 02:57 pm

Salman Khan received a new death threat from a Rajasthan man. The Mumbai Police has launched an investigation in the matter.

Salman Khan. Photo: Collected
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

Actor Salman Khan has yet again received a death threat, this time from a man in Rajasthan. As per Mumbai Police, the man threatened to kill the actor on April 30. An investigation is currently underway. The threat reportedly came on the same day Salman attended the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai along with the cast of his upcoming film.

This isn't the first time that Salman has received a death threat. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with sending a threat mail to Salman. A Mumbai court had sent the accused to police custody.

"In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway," news agency ANI reported on Tuesday quoting Mumbai Police.

ANI also quoted the police as saying, "The caller who called the Mumbai Police Control in the context of threatening actor Salman Khan was taken into custody. The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call. Further investigation is underway."

In March, Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag was held from Jodhpur by a Bandra Police team after a probe into the threat mail showed it was sent from his mobile phone, a police official told news agency PTI. "Our probe has found he also sent a threat mail to the father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala. A case has been registered in this connection in Mansa police station in Punjab. Siyag also has an Arms Act case against his name in Sardarpura police station," PTI had quoted the official.

"We will probe if he has any role in previous threats received by (Salman) Khan, including a case registered in 2022 against gangsters Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi and others," he had said. Lawrence and Goldy are alleged masterminds in the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, in Punjab's Mansa district in May last year.

The case was registered at Bandra Police station. The accused had allegedly sent a threat mail to Salman stating that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala". In March, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence, Goldie and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to Salman's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

The actor has been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police. The Maharashtra government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

