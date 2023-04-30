Salman Khan clears the air on his dress codes for female actors

Salman Khan has reacted to his 'double standards' rule against women wearing low necklines on his film sets. In an interview, Salman said that women's bodies are "more precious" and so should be covered. He also added that the fault lies with men and the way they look at women.

Recently, Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari revealed that the actor had a rule about how women should dress on the 'Antim: The Final Truth' set. She said that Salman wanted all the girls on his film set to adhere to a specific dress code.

During a recent interview Salman was called out by the host for his 'double standards'. To which, he replied, "When you make a decent picture everyone goes to watch it with their family. There is no double standard. I think women's bodies are more precious. So the more covered they are the better it will be,I feel."

He also added the problem isn't with women but with men.