Salman Khan celebrates rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's 42nd Birthday

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 July, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 02:51 pm

Salman Khan celebrated rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday on Sunday, along with brother Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma and several others at a small party.

Salman Khan and others at Iulia Vantur&#039;s birthday party on Sunday. Photo: Collected
Salman Khan and others at Iulia Vantur's birthday party on Sunday. Photo: Collected

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend and actor-singer Iulia Vantur celebrated her birthday on Sunday. One of the pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony also shows Salman in attendance, twinning with her in black. Salman's brother Sohail Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, music composer Sajid also joined them at the party.

Sharing a picture from the birthday celebration, actor Aayush Sharma wrote on his Instagram Stories, "A very happy birthday to you Iulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness." It shows Iulia in a one-shoulder black dress, standing beside Salman, who is in a black shirt and trousers.

Iulia Vantur also shared a video and several pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony. She wrote along with it, "My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today. It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of you. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen'. Thank you all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july."

The video shows Iulia making a wish before cutting the cake. Salman, who's face is not seen in the video, is seen standing on the opposite side of the table, clapping for her. The video was followed by a tonne of selfies of Iulia with her friends at the party, though none with Salman.

Salman and Iulia have been rumoured to be in a relationship since several years but the two have never confirmed it themselves. The two are often spotted at parties and family celebrations together.

