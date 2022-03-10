Sallha Khanam Nadia, Farzana Chumki, to feature in Indian film Sunetra Sundram

The film announced on Tuesday, 8 March, International Women’s Day, chronicles the sufferings of working women using local train due to lack of clean toilets

Sallha Khanam Nadia and Farzana Chumki. Photo: Collected
Popular actor Sallha Khanam Nadia and Farzana Chumki will be seen in an Indian film titled Sunetra Sundram.

Farzana Chumki has shared the news on her social media handle.

Indian actor Parno Mitra will play the titular character in the film while and Nadia and Farzana will star in a pivotal role.

Parno Mittra. Photo: Collected
The film announced on Tuesday, 8 March, International Women's Day chronicles the sufferings of working women using local train due to lack of clean toilets.

The shooting of the film will start on 23 March.

