Saiyami Kher unveils first look of 'Ghoomer' with Abhishek Bachchan

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 03:51 pm

Related News

Saiyami Kher unveils first look of 'Ghoomer' with Abhishek Bachchan

Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead role. In the film, Saiyami essays the role of a cricketer and Abhishek plays her coach.

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 03:51 pm
First look of Ghoomer. Photo: Collected
First look of Ghoomer. Photo: Collected

The first look of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer was released on Wednesday.

Saiyami shared the film's first look poster on Twitter, along with a heartfelt note. She has appeared previously in films such as Unpaused, Mirzya and Choked. The two actors have worked together in the Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows. 

Sharing the poster, Saiyami wrote, "A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer." The photo features Saiyami and Abhishek Bachchan. 

On her post, one person commented, "I am so glad to see you working with @juniorbachchan. I wish you all the success & a smash hit." Another one wrote, "Intense. Abhishek has been remarkable with his work."

In the film, Saiyami essays the role of a cricketer alongside her Breathe: Into the shadows co-star, Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek plays the role of her coach in the film. Ghoomer is being directed by R. Balki and also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role.

Interestingly, Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and was even selected during the national team selection, but she took up badminton state championships instead at that time.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the project. A source told the website, "Amit ji will be a part of the last schedule of the film, however he won't be shooting at the DY Patil stadium. His portion will be shot separately at another location. The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. Amit ji has featured in all R Balki films, and they are excited to collaborate for this one too."

Apart from Ghoomer, Saiyami also has Tahira Kashyap's Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary's Faadu in the pipeline. Sharmaji Ki Beti will also star Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta in lead roles.
 

Abhishek Bachchan / Ghumar / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

2h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

3h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

1h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

2h | Videos
More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

6h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market