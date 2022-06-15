Saiyami Kher unveils first look of 'Ghoomer' with Abhishek Bachchan

The first look of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer was released on Wednesday.

Saiyami shared the film's first look poster on Twitter, along with a heartfelt note. She has appeared previously in films such as Unpaused, Mirzya and Choked. The two actors have worked together in the Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Sharing the poster, Saiyami wrote, "A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer." The photo features Saiyami and Abhishek Bachchan.

On her post, one person commented, "I am so glad to see you working with @juniorbachchan. I wish you all the success & a smash hit." Another one wrote, "Intense. Abhishek has been remarkable with his work."

In the film, Saiyami essays the role of a cricketer alongside her Breathe: Into the shadows co-star, Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek plays the role of her coach in the film. Ghoomer is being directed by R. Balki and also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role.

Interestingly, Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and was even selected during the national team selection, but she took up badminton state championships instead at that time.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the project. A source told the website, "Amit ji will be a part of the last schedule of the film, however he won't be shooting at the DY Patil stadium. His portion will be shot separately at another location. The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. Amit ji has featured in all R Balki films, and they are excited to collaborate for this one too."

Apart from Ghoomer, Saiyami also has Tahira Kashyap's Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary's Faadu in the pipeline. Sharmaji Ki Beti will also star Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

