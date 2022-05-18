Safa Kabir turns TikTok celebrity in 'Happy Birthday'

Splash

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 03:50 pm

Related News

Safa Kabir turns TikTok celebrity in 'Happy Birthday'

Safa Kabir is sharing the screen with Alen Shuvro for the first time in the forthcoming Chorki flick.

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Safa Kabir in &quot;Happy Birthday&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Safa Kabir in "Happy Birthday". Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Safa Kabir is all set to make her debut in OTT platfrom Chorki as TikTok celebrity Pinky Kat in "Happy Brithday."

Safa Kabir is sharing the screen with Alen Shubhro for the first time in the forthcoming Chorki flick 

Alen will be seen as Mizan, Pinky's love interest. The film contains several plot twists including how Mizan will impress Pinky on her birthday.

Safa Kabir and Alen Shubhro in &quot;Happy Birthday&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Safa Kabir and Alen Shubhro in "Happy Birthday". Photo: Courtesy

Nissan Mahmud's directorial début stars Rosey Siddique, Abdullah Al Sentu, Iqbal Hossain, Preeti Chowdhury, Hussain Jibon, Kazi Abrar Hasan, among others.

"The story of the film revolves around how the young generation has engrossed themselves in social media," shares the director.  

"The film is packed with fun, emotion, thrill and twists. Audiences will be able to relate to the social message of the film," shares Safa Karbir. 

"Happy Birthday" is slated to hit Chorki on 19 May at 8 pm. 

Happy birthday / Safa Kabir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists