Safa Kabir turns TikTok celebrity in 'Happy Birthday'

Popular actor Safa Kabir is all set to make her debut in OTT platfrom Chorki as TikTok celebrity Pinky Kat in "Happy Brithday."

Safa Kabir is sharing the screen with Alen Shubhro for the first time in the forthcoming Chorki flick

Alen will be seen as Mizan, Pinky's love interest. The film contains several plot twists including how Mizan will impress Pinky on her birthday.

Safa Kabir and Alen Shubhro in "Happy Birthday". Photo: Courtesy

Nissan Mahmud's directorial début stars Rosey Siddique, Abdullah Al Sentu, Iqbal Hossain, Preeti Chowdhury, Hussain Jibon, Kazi Abrar Hasan, among others.

"The story of the film revolves around how the young generation has engrossed themselves in social media," shares the director.

"The film is packed with fun, emotion, thrill and twists. Audiences will be able to relate to the social message of the film," shares Safa Karbir.

"Happy Birthday" is slated to hit Chorki on 19 May at 8 pm.