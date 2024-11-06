Sabrina Carpenter leads voter turnout efforts for US elections 2024 during her tour

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:07 pm

Related News

Sabrina Carpenter leads voter turnout efforts for US elections 2024 during her tour

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:07 pm
American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter. Photo: Collected
American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter. Photo: Collected

Sabrina Carpenter engaged the highest number of voters than any other celebrity for this year's election cycle via HeadCount during her Short 'n' Sweet tour.

She announced her collaboration with a nonpartisan organisation that aims to bring in more young voters to cast their vote during elections ahead of her tour. Her ongoing tour in the UK, Europe and North America streak saw massive attendance.

According to Variety, Carpenter registered over 27,000 new voters and engaged more than 183,000 voters with the help of activities like giveaways, in-person activations, mailers and video boards during her tour.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Carpenter's association with HeadCount also included a unique opportunity to experience her tour performance live. In a sweepstake, registered voters were just required to check their voter registration status and the winner will be flown out to San Francisco for the Espresso singer's show on November 9.

The non-profit organisation known to collaborate with musicians to promote citizen participation in democracy reported that the Green Savior's Day Tour broke its record. The tour resulted in an all-time record for engaging the most number of voters in a single tour as it garnered 7,900 new voters. The tour also engaged more than 61,000 voters via in-person activations during the tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This was twice the record Ariana Grande had set with her Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

Authorities' statement
In a statement, Lucille Wenegieme, executive director of HeadCount said, "Through our partnerships with over 100 top music artists — like Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ariana Grande, and so many others — HeadCount had a record-breaking year, registering over 450,000 new voters and engaging over 3 million more people to make sure they vote," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

She described the organisation's model as Wenegieme explained, "Our model works because musicians and celebrities have a cultural cache and an intimate connection with their fans, especially among young people, whose identity as a fan of a particular artist can be even stronger than other aspects of their identity, including affiliation with a political party or candidate." She added, "We are so grateful to our artist partners and their teams for inspiring their fans to take control of their future by voting."

HeadCount has registered over 1.5 million new voters with their collaborative efforts with artists like Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and more since 2004. They have also garnered over 450,000 new voters for registration and engaged over 3,000,000 voters by participation in over 3,700 events, this year alone, as reported by Variety. The organisation also noticed that more than 80% of the voters registered this year were either millennials or Gen Z.

US Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

1h | Videos
Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

3h | Videos
US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

3h | Videos
Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

10h | Videos