S Korean actor dropped from Netflix series ‘Hellbound’ season 2

South Korean Actor Yoo Ah-in has been dropped from season 2 of the Netflix series "Hellbound" amid an ongoing police investigation.

Yoo Ah-in is being probed for alleged drug consumption.

Netflix recently released a press statement announcing Yoo's character will be played by Kim Sung-cheol in the second season.

Actor Yoo has been under police investigation since it was found that he takes sleep-inducing drugs. South Korean police launched an investigation against him after receiving reports from the country's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The report informed that the actor has been taking the drug for non-medical purposes since 2021.

A search warrant was executed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police and his hair and urine samples were collected. The National Forensic Service examined the samples which tested positive for four different drugs.

Due to South Korea's strict legal regulations in terms of illicit drug usage, the a-list actor will be summoned and all his projects are currently on hold.